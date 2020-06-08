Winnebago County to hire contact tracers in the coming weeks

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department received $4.9 million to hire temporary contact tracers.

Dr. Sandra Martell announced the funding on Monday during a local COVID-19 press conference.

The department aims to hire 51 temporary, full-time, full-benefits contact tracers with a variety of education levels.

Dr. Martell anticipated the jobs will be filled by June 30.

All positions will have training provided by the Winnebago County Health Department.

Position descriptions and applications will be posted on the Winnebago County website posted in the next couple of days. The county will also advertise the positions on social media.

Each contact tracer will assist a COVID-19 patient through their recovery.

The health department will also form teams to focus on outbreaks as they occur in areas like long-term care facilities, schools,