Two people injured after head-on crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in DeKalb County Monday morning.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 72 at Malta Road around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a Buick SUV was swerving in the roadway close to a Chevrolet pickup and the pickup driver tried to avoid being hit.

The SUV crossed over the road and the vehicles crashed head on.

The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver, 71-year-old man, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The woman was arrested and charged with no seatbelt and improper lane usage.