Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 4

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On June 7, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors met in game 4 of the NBA Finals, with the Raptors looking to take a 3-1 series lead on the road. Toronto earned its 2nd straight double-digit road win, beating the Warriors, 105-92. Fred VanVleet tallied 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, despite missing most of the 4th quarter after taking an elbow to the face from Shaun Livingston. The images of VanVleet laying on the court with blood trickling down his face and a tooth on the floor become one of the most iconic images of the NBA Finals.

"Yeah it was about seven big stitches on my face," VanVleet said. "I was playing pretty well at that point. I was mad I missed a lot of the 4th quarter. It messed up my point averages. That was another one where we're just trying to get the job done. We played a great game. I was just trying to make a play there on the rebound and got knocked out. That wasn't that fun at the time but looking back it's a cool memory to have."

When asked about the image becoming an iconic moment of toughness, Fred says it wasn't quite what it seemed to be.

"You couldn't see me back in the locker room though," VanVleet said. "I was crying like a baby. People only see me laying on the court. I was kind of more in shock than anything. Once they brought the needles out for the stitches, I was not as tough, trust me."

VanVleet's friends and family remember that game well.

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "I was like his tooth is on the court. Can someone get his tooth? It was awful. For me it was awful."

Joe Danforth (Fred's stepdad): "I thought it was funny, haha. You know, I thought it was funny."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "That's just showing the grit. It happens to the best. Obviously, he got some stitches and he still wanted to play. Like I said, it just shows the courage, grit and tenacity about the game and his love for the game to be able to withstand that injury and want to come out and play still. It's iconic now."

Jordan Hardy (Fly Guy Films Owner and longtime friend): "He's not going to quit no matter what happens. He can get knocked out cold. He's still going to try to come back and play."

Airamis Clark (CEO, FVV Shop): "That moment made him go even harder. It's like tugging on Superman's cape or something. They did that and he has to get his get-back. And his get-back is bringing the trophy home."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "Actually, when I was there I remember the staff coming to try to get me. I'm telling them he's going to come back in. They're like no, no his tooth is gone. And I'm like he'll be back. So I stayed in my seat and 10 minutes later he's in the game."

Susan Danforth: "And Darnell can't stand blood, so that's probably the other reason."

The Raptors took a 3-1 series lead with them back home to Toronto, where they would have a chance to clinch the series on their home court in game five. Tune in Wednesday night for a game 5 edition of Rockford's Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals.