Rockford protesters say they will continue the fight against racism

There is a growing movement of people wanting to stand up and fight against racism and police brutality in Rockford.

Community members have come together and joined Rockford Youth Activism for six protests in the city.

"That's what they have been doing. They have been doing these things in the dark and they thought they were always going to be able to do things in the dark, but they must have never heard that everything that is done in the dark must come to the light. And now the light is on and it's not getting shut off," said Organizer Leslie Rolfe.

Many people protesting in the city want Rockford Chief Police Dan O'Shea to resign after comments he made regarding some teenagers in Rockford making wrong decisions. Along with this, Rolfe says people are beginning to understand the struggle black people face every day in society, and want to join the movement.

"Seeing people come along for the ride and even when they can't be here in person, sending encouraging messages or sending money to get food or drinks. It's always been something from the community helping out," said Rolfe.

On Sunday, the longest night of protesting so far, Rolfe re-created a 1960's sit-in protest. During these protests, white people would throw food and shout racial slurs at black people who sat at counters they could not be served.

"It was emotional and polarizing but I feel like a lot of people pulled something out of it and people felt and that's the whole point is to make people feel," said Rolfe. "I do want to educate people and inform people and I feel like there is a lot of young black people, young black men and young black women, who are watching this and I want them to know what their ancestors had to go through.

On Monday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released a four step outline to combat and address racial injustice in Rockford. The group has not commented on the plan.