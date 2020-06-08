Mayor McNamara announces 4-step outline to address ‘urgent community needs’
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement Monday where he outlined how he will combat racial injustices within the community.
"Improving racial justice and societal equity will not happen overnight," Mayor McNamara said in his statement. "However, to create a better community, we must move with speed and purpose and we must engage all our residents. I have open ears and look forward to the conversations ahead."
In the statement, Mayor McNamara outlined four steps he'll take to address the needs in the Rockford community:
- Signed a Mayoral Pledge from My Brother's Keep Alliance listed on the Obama Foundation's website to pursue common-sense limits on police force.
- Directed staff to issue "Request for Information" (RFI) on Rockford Police Department body cameras. The goal of RFIs, the mayor said, is to gather research and information on how the police force can implement body cameras into their department. The data will be published within two weeks and companies will have 30 days to respond, the mayor's statement said.
- Ask the Community Relations Commission (CRC) to review use-of-force policies alongside alderman, community members and experts. Mayor McNamara also asked the CRC to create a cost/benefit analysis of body camera implementation.
- Host listening sessions with black community members in the coming weeks and months. The mayor's statement said he plans to release more information on these listening sessions tomorrow. The City Council will also host listening sessions.