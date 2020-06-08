Rockford aldermen to host listening sessions, encourage protesters to come to the table

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a number of protests across Rockford allege police brutality and racism existing in the city, aldermen discuss some potential next steps.

Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly says now is the time to listen to protesters and give them the floor.

"We're going to open up and have meetings where we are doing nothing but listening," says Thompson-Kelly. "Not taking a stance but listening to what they have to say. And listening to solutions on what they have to say, that's the first step on what we need to do."

A sentiment shared by Alderman Tony Gasparini who's joined in on some of the protesting.

"I was a part of a couple of the protests, I did walk in a couple," says Gasparini. "I feel 100% for the protesters for the George Floyd incident. It goes beyond the George Floyd incident for me, I've had these feelings for many many years when it comes to racial inequality."

Meanwhile Alderman Tim Durkee says he supports the rights of protesters to make their voices heard, but is concerned when they enter onto private property or into a business.

"When you're advocating for rights you can't infringe on someone else's" says Durkee. "You become a hypocrite then. When you start to harass businesses not by going outside the business on the public thoroughfare when you start going into the business and start harassing customers you've crossed a line."

Alderman Venita Hervey says she wants protesters to know city council was already working toward one item they've demanded before the protests ever began. Hervey says city council has already worked to get a dash cam in every squad car and was working toward figuring out how to bring body cameras. She says it's not a system that can be brought in immediately and will take not only funding but manpower to run the storage and file sharing. Hervey is urging protesters to come to the table to help city leaders better understand what they're hoping for.

"I'm not moving until I know whether I know I'm responsive to what they want," says Hervey. "You don't just give me one sentence and say go do it. If you can't give me that much consideration and dialogue explain to me what you mean, I don't even know if I'm being responsive, getting this right."