Rock River Valley Blood Center looking for donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center is asking for your help with donations.

The group says there is a critical need of all blood types after a busy weekend of hospitals treating trauma cases. However, there is specifically a need for Type O-positive blood. If you are feeling health and well, Rock River Valley Blood Center asks you to schedule a donation appointment as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 815-965-8751.