Report: White House considering Trump speech on race, national unity

Report: White House considering Trump speech on race, national unityNew
(CNN) — President Trump might address the nation this week to talk about race and national unity.
Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary, hinted at a speech during an appearance on CNN on Sunday.
Another senior official also told CNN such an address is under consideration, according to CNN.
The president's last address about George Floyd's killing drew criticism, leading to protesters outside of the White House being removed.