Quixotic to continue cookie fundraiser to benefit local non-profits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quixotic raised almost $2,000 in a month for local non-profits from their Warm Cookie Bake nights.

The original goal set by Quixotic was $1,000, but the bakery surpassed its goal. In May, Quixotic raised $1,900 for RAMP, Rock House Kids, the YMCA, The Arc and The Golden Apple Foundation.

Each non-profit received 50% of the sales from each Warm Cookie Box, 100% of tips on those orders and 10% of sales on any other items picked up during the event.

Quixotic plans to continue the fundraiser events through June. The fundraiser will happen every Friday like it did in May.

The next round of sales will benefit Rockford Promise which provides full-tuition scholarships for Rockford Public School graduates, Rockford Promise's website says.