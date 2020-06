BELOIT (WKOW) — City of Beloit Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday night.

Police say it happened on Burton Street near Madison road around 7:20 p.m.

They say both victims, a 38-year-old male and 30-year-old female, will be okay.

Right now, they're looking for a dark-colored sedan with California license places, which they believe to be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Beloit Police.