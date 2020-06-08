NIU professor weighs in on national push for police reform

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As Democrats on Capitol Hill push for a change to policing, a local professor notes what it could mean for local departments.

The Democratic bill would ban chokeholds, improve training on racial bias, and establish a national database to track police use of force.

Kirk Miller is an associate professor of sociology at Northern Illinois University. He said the national policy could set the tone for local policies, and what's being presented in Washington is a good start.

"The proposal for a misconduct registry or for data and tracking of officers, I think is something that would be a really positive development in terms of ensuring that officers who have been found guilty or have been found responsible for certain kinds of misconduct, can be tracked and won't wind up back in law enforcement," said Miller.

Experts say it's unlikely the bill will progress, but it could open the door for reform and change within police departments.