Illinois reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials updated its new numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths across the state on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 658 new cases of the virus Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the Land of Lincoln is now 128,415.

The state also reported 23 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 5,924.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1-June 7 is 5%.

The positivity rate has dropped one percent from last week.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.