IL gov. urges insurance companies to expedite claims in wake of riots

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker urged insurance companies on Monday to expedite claims for business owners who experienced property damages during riots.

“Our neighborhood businesses and the people they employ are at the core of our city’s economic strength," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, "which is why we are urging insurers to step up and make sure that businesses have the funds they need--and that they have paid for with premiums over the years-- in order to rebuild."

The governor said his call is "in response to those who took advantage of widespread peaceful protests to loot, vandalize and damage businesses across Illinois..."

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) issued a 'best practices' guidelines for insurance companies dealing with claims related to riots.

“It is my expectation and the expectation of the Illinois Department of Insurance that insurance companies will do everything in their power to give their customers the resources they need to rebuild and get back on their feet as soon as possible. Help can’t wait,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Pritzker said his administration has been working with major insurance companies to help business owners who experienced property damage from riots, vandalism and looting.

Some businesses only just reopened after losing months of income after COVID-19 closures.