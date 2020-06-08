Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Illinois

and east central Iowa, including the following areas, in

northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess and Rock Island. In east

central Iowa, Clinton, Jackson, and Scott.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening

* 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4

inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may

cause flash flooding.

* Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor

drainage areas…and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks

and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers

will also be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.

Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are

issued or flash flooding develops.

&&