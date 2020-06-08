Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Illinois
and east central Iowa, including the following areas, in
northwest Illinois, Jo Daviess and Rock Island. In east
central Iowa, Clinton, Jackson, and Scott.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening
* 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4
inches possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may
cause flash flooding.
* Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor
drainage areas…and potential flash flooding on smaller creeks
and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers
will also be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are
issued or flash flooding develops.
&&