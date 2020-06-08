Final services for George Floyd begin Monday

HOUSTON (AP) -- A public viewing will be held for George Floyd Monday afternoon in Houston, where he grew up.

Floyd died in May after a police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old's neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked demonstrations across the country, including southern Wisconsin.

Previous memorials were held for Floyd in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born.

Monday's viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise in Houston.

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward and was a well-known former high school football player who rapped with local legend DJ Screw. He moved to Minneapolis several years ago to seek work and a fresh start. His face now appears on a mural in his old neighborhood and his name was chanted by tens of thousands last week at a protest and march in downtown Houston.

The four officers who took part in the deadly arrest of Floyd were all fired. The officer who pinned his neck down is charged with murder and other counts, and the other three are charged with aiding and abetting.

Floyd's funeral and burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.