Downpours are likely tomorrow as rare tropical remnants move through

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline may be soaked by Wednesday after heavy rainfall hits this week. Tropical remnants are the source of the downpour threat.

Tropical Depression Cristobal:

The rapidly weakening tropical system moves north from Arkansas into Illinois by Tuesday morning. While the storm system won't nearly be as strong as it was over the weekend, heavy rainfall and strong winds are likely with the weakened system. The depression carries a lot of moisture with it, with some spots seeing over two times the normal amount in the air. This is the fuel for heavy rainfall.

The weakening tropical depression may still drop a lot of rain as it moves through the Midwest.

The brunt of the storm hits Iowa and Wisconsin with up to 4" of rainfall. In the Stateline, 1" of rain is likely for most spots. The rain may be concentrated in a short amount of time, however, so there's a slight chance brief flash flooding occurs. The worst of the rain hits Tuesday evening.

A slight risk for severe weather is possible, mainly Tuesday afternoon.

There also is a slight risk for severe weather. While storms likely won't brew up, one or two may be possible and could bring the threat for damaging winds and brief tornadoes. Stay vigilant, as the severe weather may occur suddenly.

Torrential downpours may create isolated pockets of brief but rapid flooding.

The weather dries up Tuesday night, and stays that way into Wednesday morning. Additional lighter showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, then conditions dry out and stay dry for the rest of the week.

Strong winds:

Strong winds kick in as the storm system passes by, with the brunt of the winds mostly on Tuesday.

In addition to the heavy rain threat Tuesday evening, strong winds may kick in both Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph on Tuesday, then out of the west and up to 20 mph.

The wind gusts are what may pack a punch. Tuesday's wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph. They should be lighter by Wednesday, with gusts up to 40 mph.

In these windy conditions, power outages are possible. It will be difficult to drive at times, especially in high-profile vehicles. Tents and other loose objects may blow around, so be sure to anchor them or take them down.

Calmer end:

After all of the rain and wind Tuesday and Wednesday, the remainder of the week look a ton quieter. We'll see sunny weather Thursday through Monday.

Temperatures cool off a ton too. Monday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures in the middle 90's. We'll drop to the upper 70's by Wednesday, then stay in the middle to low 70's through the weekend. We may get back to 80 degrees by Monday.