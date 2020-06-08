Democrats introduce the Justice in Policing Act of 2020

WASHINGTON DC (WREX) — Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Monday after weeks of protests across the nation.

"America has a serious and deadly problem when it comes to the discriminatory and excessive policing of communities of color," Senator Cory Booker said, "and that policing exists within a system that time and again refuses to hold police accountable for their brutality."

"America’s sidewalks are stained with Black blood," Senator Kamala Harris said during the announcement.

According to a House Judiciary Committee press release, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020:

Prohibits federal, state, and local law enforcement from discriminatory profiling, and mandates training for all law enforcement.

Bans chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level and limits the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement.

Mandates the use of dashboard cameras and body cameras for federal offices and requires state and local law enforcement to use existing federal funds to ensure the use of police body cameras.

Establishes a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability.

Amends federal criminal statute from “willfulness” to a “recklessness” standard to successfully identify and prosecute police misconduct.

Reforms qualified immunity so that individuals are not barred from recovering damages when police violate their constitutional rights.

Establishes public safety innovation grants for community-based organizations to create local commissions and task forces to help communities to re-imagine and develop concrete, just and equitable public safety approaches.

Creates law enforcement development and training programs to develop best practices and requires the creation of law enforcement accreditation standard recommendations based on President Obama’s Task force on 21st Century policing.

Requires state and local law enforcement agencies to report use of force data, dis-aggregated by race, sex, disability, religion, age.

Improves the use of pattern and practice investigations at the federal level by granting the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division subpoena power and creates a grant program for state attorneys general to develop authority to conduct independent investigations into problematic police departments.

Establishes a Department of Justice task force to coordinate the investigation, prosecution and enforcement efforts of federal, state and local governments in cases related to law enforcement misconduct.

Representative Cheri Bustos and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin were the only local represetatives to co-sponsor the policing act.