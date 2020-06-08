Congressional Democrats release legislation on police reform

WASHINGTON DC (AP/WREX) — Democratic lawmakers released new legislation Monday on police reform as nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd call for change in the policing system.

Senate and House Democrats, alongside the Congressional Black Caucus, knelt during a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while the names of Americans killed by police brutality were read.

The "Justice in Policing Act" would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training.

The package did not include action to defund police departments as many protesters have called for.

The full act has not been released. WREX will update as more information becomes available.