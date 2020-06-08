Chicago couple uses Instagram to share stories of racial inequality

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet Rockford native - Julianne Slade and her husband, Jamar Slade. An interracial couple who has been married for nine months, and has experienced first-hand struggles with racism.

"We kind of saw the much needed movement that is happening in our world today," Julianne said. "We wanted to do something that was more peaceful and something that was long lasting."

So the couple turned to Instagram. They created an account called "One World, One People." In just one week, it's attracted almost 700 followers.

"We wanted to create a space for people to come and share their experiences with racism, to educate those that don't even know that its happening each and every day at all times," Julianne said.

On the account, Jamar shares his personal experiences with racism. When he was younger he lost a friend, because he was black.

"I think that's the most crippling for me. Just the feeling that this is what the world really sees me vs what I thought this fairy tale that I was living in where everybody loved everybody," Jamar said.

It's not just about sharing stories of racism, it's about bringing people together and showing them they're not alone.

"You don't go through that stuff everyday and nobody is prepared for that, they don't really train you for that in school or no parent plans to teach their children how to handle a racist moment or incident," Jamar said.

With the power of social media, the Slades encourage others to continue speaking up and standing together.