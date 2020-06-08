Belvidere Park District offering virtual and in-person summer camps

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- The Belvidere Park District announced it is offering programs this summer virtually and in-person to keep people safe.

Park officials say their summer camps will be held online and on site this season.

“I believe our customers will find a great variety of recreational programming that appeals to a wide range of interests and activities,” said Executive Director, Mark Pentecost.

The park district updated its "GO Guide" with a newer version featuring 29 recreational programs and activities, plus both on-site and virtual summer camps.

“We have been diligently planning and reviewing those plans to ensure that we exceed both State requirements and our customers’ expectations for health and safety,” Pentecost said.

Monthly contests, special events and free bingo Tuesdays will also be offered.

Anyone interested can sign up for all camps and programming Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Recreation Center located at 1151 West Locust Street.

You can also learn more about the recreational programs by going to the Belvidere Park District's website by clicking here.