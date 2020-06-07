Winnebago County up to 2,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are now 34 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, according to a press release by health officials on Sunday.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 27 new cases. The county is now up to 2,562 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll sits at 76 as no new deaths were reported on Sunday.

The county has had 22,278 negative tests. Officials said 3 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing its total to 880.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.