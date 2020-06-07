Two IDOT trucks hit by 20-year-old driver on I-94

CHICAGO (WREX) -- Two Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) maintenance trucks were hit early Sunday morning while assisting Illinois State Police with ramp closures on I-94.

ISP says the trucks were struck just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday going northbound on I-94 by 31st Street near Chinatown Feeder in Chinatown.

Authorities say seven IDOT vehicles and a marked ISP squad car were sitting with their emergency lights on blocking the lanes of I-94 northbound express lanes exit ramp to the Chinatown Feeder.

Police say a 2009 Chevrolet was heading northbound on I-94 when it did not slow down near the emergency vehicles and ended up hitting the rear of the two IDOT trucks.

Both of the IDOT employees were in the trucks when it happened. One of the workers, a man in his 50s, was not injured. However, the other worker, also in his 50s, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver at fault, Joseph Mcclendon-Brough, 20, of Gary, IN, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper passing emergency vehicle, improper passing emergency vehicle causing injury to another and improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another.

Illinois State Police wants to remind drivers of Scott's Law, also known as the "Move Over" law, and stress to the public that driving while distracted is dangerous and could end in a tragedy. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.