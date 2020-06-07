Summer heat returns tomorrow after one last cool day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We don't have to crank the air conditioning again today, but get ready to find ways to beat the heat as soon as tomorrow.

One more cooler day:

Today's weather is a repeat of yesterday, with low 80's and low humidity. There may be a few more clouds, at least during the start of the day. We'll eventually see sunny weather by the afternoon, providing a similar day conditions-wise compared to yesterday.

Winds will also switch direction, coming from the southeast Sunday afternoon.

Heating up early:

After a couple of days away from the heat, the 90's are possible again early in the week.

The weather pattern changes early next week, bringing in the summer heat and humidity again. By Monday, temperatures soar into the low 90's. The air becomes slightly humid, so the heat index may be a couple degrees above the air temperature. While Monday will still feel hot at times, we won't have the humidity pile on even more like it usually does in the middle of summer.

Monday may the hottest of the week, as cooler weather settles in during the middle of the week. Some of this is due to the clouds and showers that may be overhead.

The leftovers of a tropical storm are still on track to dump plenty of rain in the Midwest next week.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal arrive on scene in the middle of the week. While we won't see anything near tropical storm-force winds, the remnants carry a lot of moisture with them. The result is the possibility of heavy rainfall. Soaking showers may drop at least 1" of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, the brunt of the heavy rain looks to stay to our west, with 3" or more for rainfall expected in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Once the soaking showers leave, we may dry out for a couple of days. The weather may continue to be cooler too. Wednesday may fall to the upper 70's, then we could stay in the 70's late in the week thanks to a cooler weather pattern possibly taking hold.