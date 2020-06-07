Rockford Youth Activism announces protest on Sunday in Haskell Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The group Rockford Youth Activism says they will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Haskell Park in Rockford on Sunday, to have their "longest protest yet" against police brutality and racism against the black community.

The activists group have led non-violent protests and marches all week, including one Saturday night in Saturn Park, Friday night around Loves Park and several times at Haskell Park.

The group says they are on a mission to disrupt and make people feel uncomfortable. They have said they want to stop people in traffic, like black people are unfairly stopped by police. They say their mission isn't to be peaceful, but that they will remain non-violent.

The group says they plan to protest all night and it will be their longest protest, organizers say.

On Saturday, protesters associated with Rockford Youth Activists gathered for a fifth night of protests in a week. This time, they returned to Saturn Park but made their way to different parts of the city's busy business district.

Rockford Police say they are aware of the planned protest and urge drivers to use caution in the area.

