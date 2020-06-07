Protesters say they will stay outside of the Winnebago County Justice Center until 8:46 a.m.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters associated with Rockford Youth Activism say they will stage a protest in front of the Winnebago County Justice Center until 8:46 a.m. Monday.



The time represents how long a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.



On Sunday, the group started its sixth protest since last Saturday. The group met around 6:30 p.m. in Haskell Park and marched around the streets of the city's downtown.



When they reached State and Winnebago streets, the group laid down in the middle of the intersection for a moment of silence, which lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds. They then made their way West to State and Avon streets, where the Rockford Police Department District 1 headquarters is located. They marched in a circle around the building, and then left.



About an hour later, they staged a sit-in at the Winnebago County Justice Center and again held a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Afterward, another demonstration was held in which protesters poured and threw food, flour, juice and pizza over an activist to resemble sit-ins held in the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement. The mess from the demonstration was cleaned up by the group afterward.



Red flares were lit, and the group says they will be there until morning. 13 WREX will have full coverage on 13 News Today.