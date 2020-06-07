People gather in Haskell Park, march in downtown Rockford on 6th night of protests in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters associated with the group Rockford Youth Activists are gathering again Sunday night for the sixth night in seven days.



The protests are held to speak out against police brutality and racism against the black community. At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the group met again at Haskell Park and are marching through the streets of downtown Rockford.



It's unclear when this protest will end, but the organizers say they want this this one to last through the night. They asked other protesters to bring pillows, blankets and flashlights.



Over the past week, non-violent demonstrations have been held throughout Rockford, The group has blocked busy intersections to hold moments of silence, marched across town, and have gone inside private businesses chanting their messages.



13 WREX is on the scene of tonight's protest, and will keep you updated live on Facebook or on 13 News at 10.