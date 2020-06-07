Janesville Police search for robbery suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police were sent to the JR Quick Mart on Midland Road for reports of a robbery. According to a press release, the suspect entered the store and made contact with a clerk. The suspect then gestured under clothing, which lead the clerk to believe he was armed, however, no weapon as shown.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running towards the Baymont Inn.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime and the identity of the suspect, Janesville Police are asking for phone calls at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.