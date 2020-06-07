Janesville Police looking teen suspected in shooting

Police lights

UPDATED STORY AT 4:56 P.M. ON 6/7/2020

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for 17-year-old Kenan Clemons in connection to the shooting Saturday afternoon.

Clemons is about 6 foot tall with short braided hair, and was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and dark colored pants

Officials are saying that he is facing the charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Kenan Clemons

Janesville police are asking the public to call them at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 if they witnessed the incident or know where the location of Clemons.

ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED AT 12:03 P.M. ON 6/7/2020

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for two suspects that shot a man Saturday afternoon.

According to police, some residents in the 700 block of Roosevelt saw one of the suspects steal a bike from a home around 4:45 p.m. and leave the area.

Apparently, the resident whose bicycle was stolen began to follow the two suspects, and eventually caught up to them in the 1900 block of Conde Street.

Law enforcement officers said the male suspects shot him multiple times with a handgun. Then, they stole the victim's car and took off.

The car was found abandoned near Afton Road around 5:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Janesville police are asking the public to call them or CrimeStoppers if they witnessed the incident or have video that may have captured what happened.

You can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.