Janesville Police looking for suspects that shot man several times

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for two suspects that shot a man Saturday afternoon.

According to police, some residents in the 700 block of Roosevelt saw one of the suspects steal a bike from a home around 4:45 p.m. and leave the area.

Apparently, the resident whose bicycle was stolen began to follow the two suspects, and eventually caught up to them in the 1900 block of Conde Street.

Law enforcement officers said the male suspects shot him multiple times with a handgun. Then, they stole the victim's car and took off.

The car was found abandoned near Afton Road around 5:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Janesville police are asking the public to call them or CrimeStoppers if they witnessed the incident or have video that may have captured what happened.

You can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.