Head-on crash in Rockford sends two people to hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two people are recovering after being seriously injured during a head-on crash Sunday morning in Rockford.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of W. State St. on Sunday around 9:00 a.m.

Police determined one of the vehicles was traveling east and the other was going west when the eastbound driver crossed over into the path of the westbound driver crashing head-on.

Only the drivers involved in the crash were hurt. They were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No passengers were in the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.