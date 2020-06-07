Freeport’s Pretzel City 5K and Art in the Park postponed until 2021

Courtesy: Freeport Park District

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The latest cancellations of events due to COVID-19 restrictions is in Freeport.

The Freeport Park District announced the Pretzel City 5K and Art in the Park have been postponed until 2021 in an effort to keep people safe surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they look forward to hosting the event again next year in a safe and fun way for participants and attendees.

