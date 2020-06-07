A rise and fall of temperatures for the upcoming work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yet another pleasant day in the Stateline with low humidity and warm highs in the 80's. However, this is all going to change for the better and worse coming up in the new week.

Overnight on Sunday we are going to remain fairly warm. Lows will not drop below the middle 60's, but we will stay dry. Winds out of the southeast will pull in a bit more humidity, but not by much. However, things will be heating up on Monday.

Temperatures on the rise...

After a couple of days away from the heat, the 90's are possible again early in the week.

We kick off the week feeling like a new season, bringing in the summer heat once again. By Monday, temperatures soar into the low 90's. However, the air stays slightly lower then humid, so the heat index may do something odd. Heat Index values might actually be less then the air temperatures at time. While Monday will still feel hot at times, we won't have the humidity pile on even more like it usually does in the middle of summer.

Monday may the hottest of the week, as cooler weather settles in during the middle of the week. Some of this is due to the clouds and showers that may be overhead.

The leftovers of a tropical storm are still on track to dump plenty of rain in the Midwest next week.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal arrive on scene in the middle of the week. While we won't see anything near tropical storm-force winds, the remnants carry a lot of moisture with them. The result is the possibility of heavy rainfall. Soaking showers may drop at least 1" of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, the brunt of the heavy rain looks to stay to our west, with 3" or more for rainfall expected in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Once the soaking showers leave, we may dry out for a couple of days. The weather may continue to be cooler too. Wednesday may fall to the upper 70's, then we could stay in the 70's late in the week thanks to a cooler weather pattern possibly taking hold.