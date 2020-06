ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have launched an investigation after a shooting late Sunday night.



Rockford Police say it happened around Brooke Rd. and 8th St. in Rockford.



Police say a 19-year-old man was shot. Authorities did not provide any additional information on the shooting.



Police are still investigating.

