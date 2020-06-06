Winnebago County reports 27 new cases of coronavirus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are now 27 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, according to a press release by health officials Saturday.

This comes one day after Winnebago County reported 80 new cases. The county is now up to 2,528 confirmed cases of the virus.

County health officials said its death toll stands at 76 as no new deaths were reported Saturday.

The county has had 21,095 negative tests. Officials said 4 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing its total to 877.

Below is list of areas of concern the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting.