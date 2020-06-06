The loneliest of D-Day remembrances is hit by pandemic

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — This year's D-Day anniversary in Normandy has turned out to be one of the loneliest observances ever.

The coronavirus pandemic and its lockdowns left the famous Omaha Beach landing strip largely deserted.

Saturday, lone U.S. veteran Charles Shay mourned not only the deaths of his comrades 76 years ago but also the fact than he could not see any of the dwindling number of veterans who fought in the historic battle.

Still the French would not let this day slip by unnoticed.

The moment the sun broke over the ocean, the Omaha Beach theme from the film “Saving Private Ryan” blared across the sand for a few dozen locals and visitors.