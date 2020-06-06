Rockford group set to hold protest on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The group Rockford Youth Activism says they will meet at 5 p.m. at Saturn Park in Rockford on Saturday, to continue another night of protests against police brutality and racism against the black community.



The activists group have led non-violent protests and marches all week, including one Friday night around Loves Park, once already at Saturn Park, and several times at Haskell Park.



The group says they are on a mission to disrupt and make people feel uncomfortable. They have said they want to stop people in traffic, like black people are unfairly stopped by police. They say their mission isn't to be peaceful, but that they will remain non-violent.



The group says they plan to protest all night.



