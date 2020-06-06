Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Prosecutors say two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a protester.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault Saturday. The two officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The footage caught by WBFO shows a man identified as 75-year-old Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past.