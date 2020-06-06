 Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Protesters take to the streets Saturday in Rockford, Freeport

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters across the Stateline took to the streets Saturday to voice their concerns on racism and police brutality.

Protests with hundreds of people took place in both Rockford and Freeport Saturday afternoon and evening.

13 News had cameras at both locations and is taking several photos throughout the day to document today's events.

For specific stories on today's protests, stick with WREX.com and our WREX-TV Facebook page for comprehensive coverage.

