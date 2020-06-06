On 5th night of protests, police block protesters from entering private business’ property

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fifth night of protests in Rockford remain non-violent, despite a tense encounter with police as protesters attempted to enter the property of a private business.



On Saturday, protesters associated with Rockford Youth Activists gathered for a fifth night of protests in a week. This time, they returned to Saturn Park but made their way to different parts of the city's busy business district.



At one point, a large crowd of protesters entered the Walmart on East State Street, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice! No peace!"



About 10 to 15 minutes later, the protesters exited the business and continued to march.



"For me it spoke volumes that we were able to come in and left the same way we came out. With the looting and everything, it spoke a lot of things to me to come out the same way we came in," said Dashada Chambers.



It was at their next attempted stop that tensions began to rise. Protesters started to march toward Murphys Pub & Grill on Perryville Road, but police blocked the driveway entrance by parking and standing there.



The police officers were wearing helmets and holding shields, and stood mostly in silence as the protesters chanted "Why you wearing riot gear? I don't see no riots here!"



The encounter lasted for about 10 minutes until the protesters marched to their next location.



Before the stops at businesses, the group blocked a busy intersection at State and Perryville for a moment of silence. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, protesters laid on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs to represent the time period a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day while handcuffed and in police custody.



His death has sparked international outrage, as people call for an end to police brutality and racism against black people.



The group Rockford Youth Activism says police brutality is prevalent in Rockford, and have released a list of demands to the city to help end it. Specifically, they are calling for Police Chief Dan O'Shea to resign, for body cameras for the police force, and for the FBI to investigate the death of four people who died after incidents with Rockford Police.



Chief O'Shea and Mayor Tom McNamara said on Friday that they would be willing to sit down and meet with the group.



The protesters say they will meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday, but they have not announced where.