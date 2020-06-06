Man killed after motorcycle crash in Byron

BYRON (WREX) -- A local man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Bill Hintz says a 66-year-old man from Winnebago County was involved in a crash while driving a motorcycle near Tower Road and East Mill Road in Byron on Saturday.

Hintz says the man was airlifted to the hospital and pronounced dead at OSF St Anthony Medical Center just after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation continues into the crash by the Byron Police Department. An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending. Authorities did not release the identity of the victim.