Illinois reports 975 new cases of COVID-19, 72 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials are reporting new coronavirus cases and deaths across the state on Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 975 new cases of the virus Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases across the state is now up to 126,890.

The state also reported 72 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 5,864.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 specimens for a total of 1,022,074. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30–June 5 is 5.5%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.