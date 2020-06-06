Hundreds gather in Freeport for Black Lives Matters protest

FREEPORT (WREX) — Hundreds of people gathered in Freeport on Saturday afternoon to attend a Black Lives Matter protest and march, as well as a voter registration drive.



The event started at 1 p.m. at City Hall, and the group marched down Stephenson Street. Afterward, people gathered to share personal stories of racism and police brutality. The event is supposed to last until 5 p.m.



At one point, Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers addressed the crowd. He said now is the time to start the conversation between the community and law enforcement. He says when those conversations happen, law enforcement has to listen.



Since last weekend, several protests have taken place in Freeport in the name of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Since his death on Memorial Day,



People were also asked to register to vote during the event, and thousands of bottles of water were donated for those in attendance.