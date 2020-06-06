Government job losses are piling up; new jobs report diminishes more virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Federal, state and local governments have shed over 1.5 million jobs since March as they begin to deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Governments are trying to balance their budgets for a fiscal year that starts July 1 but expect tax revenue to be down by 20% or more in many places.

That means temporary cuts to get through the next month could become permanent and affect everything from schools to trash pickup.

There's a push on for $1 trillion in additional aid from Congress.

An unexpectedly strong jobs report could delay action in Congress on a new coronavirus aid bill.

The new government report showed a 2.5 million jobs gain instead of an expected loss of millions.

Republicans say the numbers vindicate their decision to take a pause and assess the almost $3 trillion in virus aid they've already passed. But Democrats say the job losses for 600,000 public employees are likely to worsen if Washington doesn't step in.

The coming weeks are expected to bring difficult negotiations over what a package should contain.

The House has already passed a $3.5 trillion bill, but Senate Republicans rejected it out of hand.