ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the death of George Floyd while in police custody and the aftermath of outrage, protests and call for change, 13 WREX has decided to expand its segment 8 Minutes of Expertise to interviews outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On this segment, we welcome former state Rep. Litesa Wallace on the who, who talked about racism and police brutality, how change could happen, and what it will take to get there.