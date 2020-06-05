Winnebago County State’s Attorney releases statement on local protests

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross released a statement about the recent protests in the county,

In her statement, she thanked leaders and organizers for hosting peaceful protests and exercising their right to the freedoms of expression and assembly.

Her full statement reads:

Although many may find the current protests inconvenient, the right to peaceably assemble is a guaranteed right. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states as follows:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

This is one of the basic tenets on which our country was founded. The First Amendment provides a viable means for people to petition the government to redress their grievances and concerns and to communicate their message to the masses. I want to thank the leaders and organizers for organizing peaceful events and for exercising their freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in a peaceful manner. For I am reminded that sometimes:

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair, persecuted but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)

I as well as law enforcement will continue to work to ensure a safe environment for those exercising their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner.