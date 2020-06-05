Storms could fire across Stateline ahead of weekend cool down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A broken line of showers and storms could lead to pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms early Friday. Another round of thunderstorm activity is possible along an approaching cold front. This front ushers in a weekend of sunshine and cooler temperatures.

Friday front:

Late week rain and storms could have you reaching for the rain gear, but despite the threat for rain and storms, the day isn't going to be a washout. A spotty shower is possible early, but the majority of activity comes in during the second half of the day.

Storms are going to fire along a cold front, but the coverage is likely going to be pretty limited.

Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through the region. Model guidance suggests coverage is going to be limited, but any storm that does manage to fire could contain some gusty winds or even hail.

Beautiful weekend:

Following multiple days of near 90° afternoon highs, near average temperatures return just in time for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday feature highs near 80° with abundant sunshine.

The upcoming weekend features plentiful sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity.

On top of the cooler temperatures, the cold frontal passage is going to clear out the heat and humidity that has been with the Stateline for much of the week.

Heat and humidity return:

It is June after all, so heat and humidity are quick to move back in. That happens early next week thanks in part to the remnants of Cristobal. As of early Friday morning, the third named storm of the season is meandering through the Yucatan Peninsula at less than 10 miles per hour. It is going to pick up speed and by late in the weekend, it's forecast to make a landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

Heat and humidity return by early next week, with highs near 90° early in the week.

As that system inches closer to the United States, an area of high pressure is going to shift across the Great Plains. This not only allows for the tropical remnants to get pushed northward, but it also helps pull in tropical moisture. You'll notice that in the form of humid weather and hot temperatures.

Watching tropical remnants:

By Tuesday of next week, tropical moisture is likely to lead to heavy rain. Models are honing in on that heavy rain threat in the Stateline, with widespread areas of 1" to 2" of rain likely. The heaviest rain is likely to fall very close to the Rockford area, with some spots potentially seeing 3" or more inches of rain.

The remnants of Cristobal are likely to impact the Stateline early next week with heavy rainfall and the threat for stronger storms.

This could lead to concerns over flash flooding, but on top of that, the threat for severe weather could present itself. Details on specifics are still uncertain, but be sure to monitor the forecast through the upcoming weekend and early next week.