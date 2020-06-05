Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Game 3

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On June 5, 2019, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors met in game 3 of the NBA Finals. The teams split the first two games of the series in Toronto, which meant the Raptors would have to win one on the road to take back home court advantage. The Raptors came out strong at the Oracle, winning 123-109 to take a 2-1 series lead. Fred VanVleet tallied 11 points on 4-8 shooting from the floor, while adding 3 steals.

"I think we were pretty locked in," VanVleet said. "The level we were playing at at that time, we were on cruise control. We just had to make some tweaks here and there and make some adjustments. That's when they started to get banged up a little bit, certain guys went out. We just tried to take advantage of that. Everybody was cool, calm and collected. Once we got game 3 we started to look down like we just have to guide it home and do what we need to do to not mess it up."

Late in the game, VanVleet hit a high-arcing rainbow three while also drawing contact, but no foul was called. VanVleet's friends still say he should have gotten the chance at a four point play.

"That was an And 1, they should have called the foul," Marquez Beeks said.

"It definitely was an And 1," Jordan Hardy added.

VanVleet's friends and family share other thoughts from game 3.

Keffer Simpson (COO, FVV Shop): "I think that game made a statement. That game gave them a lot of confidence. Getting the first one on the road at the Oracle, that's big. That would give anyone confidence."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "For me to hear all the stories about how great the Oracle was and how loud it gets, for my first experience for it to be quiet, that was amazing."

Airamis Clark (CEO, FVV Shop): "When Fred did that, if you know Fred, when he gets in that mode where in his mind he's the best player on the floor, he's unstoppable. Once that kicks in you kind of know where it's going to go at that point."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "Now it's like this guy Fred really can ball. Now they're tuned in to him. They're waiting for more. They're waiting for the next game. They want to see what he's going to do. He's building anticipation up to every game that they're playing."

One year ago, the Raptors took a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors, with game 4 looming just two days later. Tune in Sunday night on 13 News Weekend for a game 3 edition of Rockford's Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals.