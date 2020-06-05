Rockford Youth Activism schedules 4th protest for Friday

LOVES PARK (WREX) — An organization holding rallies against racism and police brutality in the Stateline has scheduled a 4th protest.



The Rockford Youth Activism group announced they will be hosting a rally on Friday night at 5 p.m. at Carlson Ice Arena on Perryville Rd.



This will be the first protest the organization has held that's not in Rockford.



Organizers say to "bring your people, voices, drums and masks."



This will be the fourth rally the organization has held. Organizers also say they plan on protesting throughout the weekend.



The organization held a rally Thursday night at Saturn Park. Protesters then marched on E. State St. before returning to the park.



Thursday night's protest saw a powerful moment, when protesters paused at Phelps Ave and East State Street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd's death.

Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before Floyd died over Memorial Day weekend.

13 News will have full coverage of Friday night's protest as well as the protests over the weekend.