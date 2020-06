ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police respond to a motorcycle accident with serious injuries at the intersection of Brooke Rd and 8th St in southern Rockford.

Police announced the accident in a tweet:

Rockford Police are on the scene of a motorcycle versus a vehicle accident involving serious injuries at the intersection of Brooke Rd and 8th St. This intersection will be closed for several hours while investigators complete their investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 5, 2020

No information has been released on the condition of either of the motorists.