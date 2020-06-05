Protests continue tonight in Loves Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford area enters another night of protests to speak out against injustices from the Rockford Police Department, Rockford Youth Activism said.

Tonight's protests began at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park before moving to the intersection of Riverside Blvd. and Perryville Rd.

So far, the group has stopped at: Woodman's, Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza and Greenfire restaurant.

At the beginning of the event, organizers told the group this protest will take endurance because they plan to protest into the night.

Earlier, protesters laid in the intersection for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. On Thursday, they blocked traffic with an identical demonstration on E. State Street.

Protesters laid on E. State Street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Thursday

Protesters continued their march down Perryville Rd. towards Spring Creek before stopping in the Woodman's parking lot to listen to more speakers.

They then turned down Spring Brook Rd while chanting "Justice Now", "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter."

The crowd continued calls for Rockford Police Dan O'Shea to step down.

The protest paused at the Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza to read the names of those who died from police brutality.

The stopped again at Greenfire restaurant where they read Rockford Youth Activism's list of demands. People were sitting outside eating in accordance with Illinois's reopening plan.

Rockford Youth Activism planned the protest on Friday. The group planned the protests from earlier this week. They also plan to protest tomorrow, the group said on Facebook.